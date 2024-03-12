

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stig Asmussen, the game director of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and God of War 3, has announced a new, premium AAA game studio, Giant Skull.



Asmussen, the former game director for Respawn Entertainment, said that the studio would focus mainly on 'gameplay-driven, story immersed action-adventure games set in captivating worlds.'



Giant Skull headed by Asmussen, employs several veteran game developers, such as CTO Jon Carr of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, art director Patrick Murphy of Fortnite, lead producer Lauren McLemore of Fortnite, design director Jeff Magers of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, animation director Brian Campbell of Fortnite, and COO/CFO Anthony Scott of Unbroken Studios.



The studio headquartered in Los Angeles further looks forward to employ developers remotely from all around the world.



Previously, Asmussen also worked at Sony's Santa Monica Studio on the God Of War series. He was the game director of God of War 3 and the art director on God of War II.



