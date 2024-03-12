

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola has launched its budget-friendly 5G smartphones, Moto G Power 5G and Moto G, with new and improved features to provide a better user experience. These smartphones are expected to be available for purchase in the US and Canada by the end of March or early April.



The Moto G Power 5G and Moto G have been refreshed with Android 14, new displays, processors, and camera improvements for 2024. These devices are compatible with various US 5G bands, feature water-repellent designs, and come equipped with fingerprint readers for enhanced security.



The Moto G Power comes with a large 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and an advanced 50MP camera system with image stabilization. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, providing seamless performance, and offers 128GB of internal storage with a microSD slot, 8GB of RAM, 5G connectivity, and a powerful 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Moreover, the new Moto G Power features a fingerprint-resistant back cover made from vegan leather, adding to its overall durability.



The updated Moto G Power will be available on Cricket from March 22, followed by a release in traditional stores on March 29, priced at $300.



The Moto G 5G, on the other hand, features a slightly smaller 6.6-inch 120Hz display, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and a 50MP camera system with a macro lens. This 5G-enabled phone runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor with 4GB of RAM, providing a lag-free experience. Like the Moto G Power, it sports a 5000mAh battery with quick charging, 128GB of internal storage, and a microSD slot for expansion.



The updated Moto G 5G will be available for purchase on March 21 at T-Mobile and Metro and will be available in other stores starting May 2, priced at $200.



Motorola has also introduced an updated version of the G Play smartphone, which is priced at $150. Overall, these smartphones are perfect for budget-conscious buyers who want to enjoy the latest advancements in technology without breaking the bank.



