

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has announced that its SU7 Max EV will roll out this month.



'Excited to announce the domestic launch of XiaomiSU7 on March 28th! Delivering on our 3 year promise of cutting-edge technology and exceptional driving experience,' Xiaomi Founder Lei Jun tweeted.



The EV was first introduced in China in December and was globally unveiled last month at the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona.



Xiaomi will start the delivery of its first electric vehicle in China this month. The smartphone maker, in a Weibo post, said that 59 of its stores in 29 cities nationwide will take orders for its new Speed Ultra 7 (SU7) sedan.



Built on Xiaomi's Modena platform, the EV measures 4997/1963/1455 mm (L/W/H) with a 3000 mm wheelbase. The car features a spacious 105-liter frunk, along with 517 liters of boot space. It supports rapid 800V charging, enabling the addition of 220 km of CLTC range in just 5 minutes.



The vehicle is powered by a Qilin NMC battery from CATL with a 101-kWh capacity, offering a maximum range of 800 km. The AWD version delivers 495 kW of power and 838 Nm torque, achieving 0-100 km/h acceleration in 2.78 seconds and a top speed of 265 km/h. Xiaomi touts the SU7 for its exceptional aerodynamics with a drag coefficient of only 0.195 Cd, the lowest among production vehicles.



In addition to its performance and range, the SU7 is equipped with advanced features such as adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, entertainment screens, a 25-speaker system, and various connectivity options.



China's EV sales climbed 18% in January-February, not far from the 21% growth seen for all of 2023.



