Dienstag, 12.03.2024
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Diese Goldaktie liefert Top-News…
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
12.03.24
15:25 Uhr
11,010 Euro
-0,070
-0,63 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
12.03.2024 | 21:26
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial: CNH Brand Supports Argentinian Town in Urban Improvement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / New Holland Construction, a brand of CNH, together with its official distributors, supports all its customers in the Latin America region.

Recently, the Argentinian town, Trelew, acquired a B90C Italia backhoe loader to further improve the city. Abercar, New Holland's official distributor in the area, oversaw the operation and after-sales service of the equipment.

"It's really satisfying to see how our teams play such a crucial role for society. And, of course, it is reassuring to know that we have strategic partners like Abercar, trained to provide the necessary services in any situation that arises," said Mariana Bicalho, Marketing Manager of New Holland Construction.

"We are very happy that the municipality is once again trusting us and New Holland. The backhoe will be very useful for street repairs, among other tasks," added Guillermo Bueno, General Manager of Abercar.

Gerardo Merino, Mayor of Trelew, explained that the team "will reinforce the municipal heavy road fleet and will be extremely useful for the realization of urban improvement works".

Trelew's reliance on New Holland Construction is a demonstration of CNH's longstanding commitment to supporting local communities around the globe through its innovative products.

Thanks to the New Holland Construction B90C backhoe loader, the streets of Trelew are new and improved.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
