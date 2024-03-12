

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has announced that the iPhone users of European Union could now download apps directly from developer website, instead of through the tech giant's play store, following the pressure from EU regulators.



The newly announced move, also known as side-loading, is in compliance with EU's landmark Digital Markets Act or DMA, an act introduced by European officials to regulate giant tech companies and provide a level playing field to smaller rivals.



'Distributing apps directly from a website requires responsibility and oversight of the user experience, including the ability to manage apps and provide customer support and refunds,' Apple posted on a support page. 'Apple will authorize developers after meeting specific criteria and committing to ongoing requirements that help protect users.'



Side-loading, which will come into effect from this spring, was often opposed by Apple citing security risks as the company would not be able to provide customer support in case of refunds or any violation of privacy.



The smartphone maker further notified that apps with certain criteria would be only allowed to be downloaded from website, such as an app with over 1 million downloads in Europe.



Additionally, Apple insisted on a core technology commission of 0.50 euros per install after the app had crossed 1 million downloads in Europe.



The iPhone-maker has so far made many changes including allowing third-party app stores in Europe, and reinstating Epic Games' developer account, to avoid European Commission's penalties along with other actions on non-compliance of DMA.



