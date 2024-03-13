

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Zalando SE (Zalando SE), an online retailer of shoes, fashion and beauty products, Wednesday reported earnings before taxes of 152.9 million euros for the full year, significantly higher than 38.8 million euros in the previous year, primarily due to lower costs.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT increased more than 100 percent to 190.9 million euros from 81 million euros last year.



Excluding special items, adjusted EBIT rose to 349.9 million euros from 184.6 million euros in the previous year.



Net income income increased to 83 million euros or 0.32 euros per share from 16.8 million euros or 0.06 euros per share a year ago.



Revenue for the year, however, slightly declined 10.143 billion euros from 10.345 billion euros in the previous year.



The company's active customers also declined to 49.6 million from 51.2 million a year ago.



For fiscal 2024, Zalando expects adjusted EBIT to be in the range of 380 million euros - 450 million euros on revenue growth of 0 percent - 5 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken