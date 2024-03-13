Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Goldaktie vor Vervielfachung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ1C | ISIN: SG9999003735 | Ticker-Symbol: 4XP
Stuttgart
13.03.24
08:03 Uhr
11,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XP POWER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.03.2024 | 08:06
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XP Power Ltd - Grant of LTIP, RSP and DBP awards

XP Power Ltd - Grant of LTIP, RSP and DBP awards

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

13 March 2024

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Grant of Restricted Share Plan, Long Term Incentive Plan and Deferred Bonus Plan awards

The Company announces that on 12 March 2024, Executive Directors of the Company, Gavin Griggs, Matt Webb and Andy Sng, were awarded nominal priced options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), under the XP Power Limited Restricted Share Plan 2020 (the "RSPs") and the XP Power Limited Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 (the "LTIPs"). The RSPs are subject to a five-year vesting period, with no performance conditions attached. The vesting of the LTIPs, after five years, is conditional on meeting performance conditions measured at the end of a three-year period.

Awards were further granted on 12 March 2024 to the Executive Directors of the Company under the XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 2017 (the "DBP"). These awards relate to the compulsory deferral into share awards of 50% of their earned FY23 bonus, which vest after two years. Full details of the FY23 bonus outcome will be set out in the FY23 Annual Report.

The five-day average of the closing mid-market quotation prior to the date of grant used to calculate the number of options granted under the LTIP, RSP and DBP, was £10.74.

All awards were made in accordance with the approved Directors' Remuneration Policy.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of The European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, gives further details.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Gavin Griggs

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

XP POWER LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")

SG9999003735

b)

Nature of the transaction

1)

Award of nominal value options over Ordinary Shares as part of the XP Power Limited Restricted Share Plan 2020. The vesting of the award after five years is not subject to performance conditions. There is no price payable on the grant or vesting of the option. On exercise, the option price of £0.01 per share is payable.

2)

Award of nominal value options over Ordinary Shares as part of the XP Power Limited Long Term Incentive Plan 2017. The potential vesting of the award after five years is subject to the achievement of performance conditions assessed at the end of a three-year period. There is no price payable on the grant or vesting of the option. On exercise, the option price of £0.01 per share is payable.

3)

Grant of nil cost share option award over Ordinary Shares under the XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 2017. The vesting of the award after two years is not subject to performance conditions. There is no price payable on the grant, vesting or exercise of the option.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1) Nil

6,634

2) Nil

53,072

3) Nil

14,926

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

74,632

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

12 March 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Matthew Webb

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

XP POWER LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")

SG9999003735

b)

Nature of the transaction

1)

Award of nominal value options over Ordinary Shares as part of the XP Power Limited Restricted Share Plan 2020. The vesting of the award after five years is not subject to performance conditions. There is no price payable on the grant or vesting of the option. On exercise, the option price of £0.01 per share is payable.

2)

Award of nominal value options over Ordinary Shares as part of the XP Power Limited Long Term Incentive Plan 2017. The potential vesting of the award after five years, is subject to the achievement of performance conditions assessed at the end of a three-year period. There is no price payable on the grant or vesting of the option. On exercise, the option price of £0.01 per share is payable.

3)

Grant of nil cost share option award over Ordinary Shares under the XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 2017. The vesting of the award after two years is not subject to performance conditions. There is no price payable on the grant, vesting or exercise of the option.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1) Nil

5,121

2) Nil

40,968

3) Nil

3,348

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

49,437

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

12 March 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

Andy Sng

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Vice President, Asia (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

XP POWER LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")

SG9999003735

b)

Nature of the transaction

1)

Award of nominal value options over Ordinary Shares as part of the XP Power Limited Restricted Share Plan 2020. The vesting of the award after five years is not subject to performance conditions. There is no price payable on the grant or vesting of the option. On exercise, the option price of £0.01 per share is payable.

2)

Award of nominal value options over Ordinary Shares as part of the XP Power Limited Long Term Incentive Plan 2017. The potential vesting of the award after five years, is subject to the achievement of performance conditions assessed at the end of a three-year period. There is no price payable on the grant or vesting of the option. On exercise, the option price of £0.01 per share is payable.

3)

Grant of nil cost share option award over Ordinary Shares under the XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 2017. The vesting of the award after two years is not subject to performance conditions. There is no price payable on the grant, vesting or exercise of the option.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1) Nil

2,618

2) Nil

13,091

3) Nil

3,709

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

19,418

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

12 March 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Enquiries:

XP Power

Ruth Cartwright, Company Secretary

+44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith/Lucy Gibbs

+44 (0)207 638 9571


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.