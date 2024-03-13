

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2023 loss before income tax was $43.5 million, compared to last year's profit of $25.8 million.



Basic loss per share was $0.10, compared to profit of $0.01 per share a year ago.



Adjusted profit before income tax was $53.5 million, compared to $24.3 million a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share were $0.02, compared to last year's $0.01.



Adjusted EBITDA grew 10 percent to $274.4 million from prior year's $249.6 million.



Revenue dropped 6 percent to $693.72 million from $735.64 million in the prior year.



Full -year attributable production was 300,749 gold equivalent ounces or 25.0 million silver equivalent ounces.



Attributable silver production fell 14 percent from last year to 9.52 million ounces, and sttributable gold production dropped 10 percent to 186,000 ounces.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company projects 343,000 to 360,000 gold equivalent ounces.



