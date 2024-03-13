ALSTOM SA: Alstom announces the cooptation of M. Philippe Petitcolin at the Board of Directors

Alstom announces the cooptation of M. Philippe Petitcolin at the Board of Directors

13 March 2024 - On 12 March 2024, the Board of Directors co-opted Mr. Philippe Petitcolin as independent Director to replace Mr. Jay Walder, who has resigned, for the remainder of the latter's term of office, namely until the close of the 20 June 2024 Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors also appointed Mr. Jay Walder as Observer until the same date.

The co-optation of Mr. Philippe Petitcolin as a Director will be submitted for ratification to the Annual General Meeting of 20 June 2024, which will also be asked to approve the renewal of his term of office as Director and the appointment of Mr. Jay Walder as Director, in both cases for a 4-year term.

As announced by the Company in its press release dated 15 November 2023, the split of functions of Chairman of Board and of CEO will become effective at the close of this General Meeting.

On that date, Mr. Philippe Petitcolin will assume the duties of Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Henri Poupart-Lafarge continuing to be in charge of the executive management of the Company.