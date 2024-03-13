

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corp. (CTAS), a business services company, announced on Wednesday that it has acquired Paris Uniform Services, a family-owned supplier of uniform and facility services.



The financial terms and other details of the transaction are not known.



Pennsylvania-based Paris Uniform Services was founded in 1978 as a subsidiary of Paris Cleaners.



Paris serviced customers in a four-state region, including Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, and West Virginia.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken