Mittwoch, 13.03.2024
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Goldaktie vor Vervielfachung?
WKN: 938914 | ISIN: NL0000235190
PR Newswire
13.03.2024 | 15:18
Cyient Collaborates with Airbus for Cabin Engineering Services to Support Future Connected Cabins

HYDERABAD, India, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global Intelligent Engineering and Technology Solutions company, has announced that it has signed a multiyear services agreement with Airbus for Cabin and Cargo Engineering.

Following this agreement, Cyient has been selected by Airbus for the development of a part of its cabin 'Intelligent Core Management Platform' (iCMP). These systems focus on enabling faster software updates, easy and rapid customization, and proliferation of digital services in Cabin. Cyient has been working with Airbus, supporting the future-ready Cabins to deliver state-of-the-art services requiring new technologies and significant data flow volumes.

"We thank Airbus for their confidence in our capabilities and partnering to work on their key future technology development programs. Cyient is committed to growing this partnership with Airbus to greater heights. We look forward to leveraging our technology expertise to support Airbus in their pursuit of transforming in-flight communication and diagnostics systems," said Karthikeyan Natarajan, Executive Director and CEO, Cyient.

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) partners with over 300 customers, including 40% of the top 100 global innovators, to deliver intelligent engineering and technology solutions for a digital, autonomous, and sustainable future. As a company, Cyient is committed to Designing a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable Tomorrow Together with our stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com
Follow news about the company at @Cyient

Gowtham Uyalla

Kaizzen PR

gowtham.uyalla@kaizzencomm.com

Phalguna Hari jandhyala

Cyient

Phalguna.Harijandhyala@cyient.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cyient-collaborates-with-airbus-for-cabin-engineering-services-to-support-future-connected-cabins-302088088.html

