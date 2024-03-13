Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2024) - YANGAROO Inc. (TSXV: YOO) (OTC PINK: YOOIF) (the "Company"), a software leader in media asset workflow solutions for the advertising and entertainment industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Frank Guo as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective March 13, 2024.

Mr. Guo is a seasoned finance executive with over ten years of experience in enhancing financial and accounting frameworks to support organizational objectives. He holds the designations of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA), in addition to an MBA from the Ivey School of Business. Mr. Guo's extensive background includes roles in which he was instrumental in refining financial strategies and operations. His expertise in financial modeling, strategic planning, and stakeholder engagement, combined with a solid foundation in ASPE, IFRS, and US GAAP financial reporting, positions him well to lead the Company's financial team. In his previous roles, Mr. Guo demonstrated a strong capability in navigating companies through growth and transition phases, making significant contributions towards operational efficiencies and financial stability.

Grant Schuetrumpf, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented "We look forward to Mr. Guo's leadership in financial management as we continue to pursue our strategic objectives and aim to deliver value to our shareholders."

About YANGAROO:

Yangaroo is a software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions for the advertising, music, and awards industries. YANGAROO's patented Digital Media Distribution System is a leading secure business-to-business cloud-based solution that incorporates production services, traffic, clearance, delivery, analytics, and secure API integration for the industry's various video and audio workflow challenges.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of YANGAROO, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of YANGAROO to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Although YANGAROO has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company is making forward-looking statements with respect to, including but not limited to, the impact on the Company of the CFO appointment.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause YANGAROO's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, neither YANGAROO assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

