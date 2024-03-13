

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Aviation (TXT) Wednesday announced the award of a contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command for two Cessna Grand Caravan EX turboprop aircraft for the Djiboutian Air Force.



This acquisition is the third delivery order under a recently established up to $100 million contract over a five-year period.



Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales for Textron Aviation said, 'The two special missions Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft will be Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance equipped to ensure the border sovereignty of the country of Djibouti.'



Recently, under the indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract, the company has received delivery orders for three Beechcraft King Air 360ER aircraft two destined for the Peruvian Naval Aviation Force and one the Ecuadorian Naval Aviation.



