Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2024) - Veuu, an innovative AI-powered healthcare FinTech founded by Terence Mills, has announced a strategic partnership with Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBI). This partnership signifies an alliance in the healthcare industry aimed at revolutionizing healthcare revenue systems.

Terence Mills, CEO of Veuu, presenting a keynote at Big Data AI World at Excel in London.

Veuu aims to innovate the healthcare domain, utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology tailored to improve healthcare operations. With a robust suite of digital tools, Veuu operates with multiple healthcare providers, offering transformative solutions.

The partnership between HBI and Veuu is a testament to their shared commitment to addressing the complex challenges in healthcare, particularly in revenue cycle management. As part of this collaboration, HBI has closed a substantial 5-year licensing contract with Veuu, while also making nearly a $5 million investment in the company.

Moreover, moving to expand its healthcare banking offerings, HBI has allocated millions towards building a business around Veuu's utilities, aiming to provide advanced revenue cycle services to its healthcare deposit customers.

Recognizing the pressing need to enhance revenue cycle management and improve working capital financing for healthcare providers, Dan Storer, Huntington's senior managing director of healthcare banking, stated, "For years, we've heard from our physician and hospital clients about the difficulties they experience with the revenue cycle and limitations to working capital financing, so we decided to team up with Veuu to develop solutions that address the complex root cause: medical coding errors."

Terence Mills, the founder of Veuu, echoed the sentiment of collaboration, saying, "In collaboration with Huntington, we seek to provide a compelling future state through AI technology for some of the costliest problems in healthcare. With the size and depth of the problems growing, the right partnership is vital for acceptance and adoption in an otherwise complex industry. Huntington's commitment and proven track record in healthcare banking make them the ideal strategic partner for Veuu."

By joining forces with HBI, Veuu prepares to deliver AI-driven solutions to the healthcare industry, aiming to improve the efficiency of insurance claims coding and payment adjudication. This partnership marks a significant milestone in transforming healthcare operations and creating lasting value for healthcare providers.

Veuu, founded by AI architect Terence Mills in 2020, is a Tampa based healthcare fintech company that leverages artificial intelligence to streamline insurance claims coding and facilitate immediate payment adjudication for healthcare providers. Veuu is dedicated to driving efficiency and accuracy in healthcare operations, especially the revenue management cycle, through advanced AI solutions.

