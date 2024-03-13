Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Leading global travel experience player Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), is affirming and growing its presence in Türkiye. Recently confirming the award of a nine-year contract for 26 food & beverage (F&B) stores at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, Avolta is renewing its existing 22 F&B stores and introducing four additional F&B locations to the airport. The contract is a significant extension to the company's existing partnership with the Malaysia Airport's fully owned Turkish asset, and builds on an eleven-year F&B collaboration, as well as a long-standing travel retail partnership, which will run until 2032.
Luis Marin, President and CEO Europe, Middle East and Africa, Avolta said: "It is a privilege to play a role in the development of Sabiha Gökçen Airport and we are delighted to build on the success of our existing F&B and travel retail partnerships with the landlord under our inclusive new company name, Avolta. As a united company, boasting expertise in both travel retail and F&B, we are dedicated to providing a more holistic offering to our valued partners and we are very happy to be able to showcase this commitment here in Türkiye. In line with Avolta's Destination 2027 strategy, we have equipped the dining venues with traveler-centric technological solutions, including pre-ordering, order kiosks and other innovative solutions like Your Order Please, a QR-based ordering and payment platform, allowing us to meet our guests' needs in innovative ways. Our well-established retail presence at Sabiha Gökçen Airport also grants us an opportunity to explore different hybrid concepts, combining our expertise across F&B and travel retail to reimagine the experience of travelers."
