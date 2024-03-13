

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) has issued a warning after two cases of rabies in bobcats were confirmed in the state.



In Grant County, a man was attacked by one of the rabid bobcats near his home, while in Sierra County, a dog was attacked by the second infected bobcat. The man who was attacked is now receiving shots to prevent rabies, and the dog is currently under observation for 45 days, despite being current on its rabies vaccine.



Both infected bobcats were euthanized.



State Public Health Veterinarian, Erin Phipps, emphasized the importance of vaccinating pets against rabies, as the disease can be fatal once symptoms start showing and there is no cure.



Phipps also stated that 'Unvaccinated pets exposed to a rabid animal must either be euthanized or put into strict isolation for four months to prevent them from exposing people to rabies.'



The health officials from NMDOH caution that rabid wild animals may exhibit no fear of humans, displaying either aggression or appearing quiet and tame.



To prevent rabies, the DOH recommends keeping pets on a leash and ensuring that they are up to date on rabies vaccinations, as even indoor pets can be at risk of exposure, contacting a veterinarian if the pet is bitten or scratched by a wild animal, and considering vaccinating horses and other livestock against rabies.



It is also important to avoid contact with wild or unfamiliar animals, and if bitten by an animal, wash the wound with soap and water, inform local animal control, and seek medical attention.



In case of exposure to the saliva of wild animals, people are advised to seek medical care immediately and contact the DOH helpline at 833-796-8773.



