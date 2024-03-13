

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market shrugged off an early weak spell and moved higher on Wednesday with select stocks finding good support as the session progressed.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 28.41 points or 0.24% at 11,790.46 after scaling a low of 11,735.91 and a high of 11,799.91 intraday.



Lonza Group rallied 2.77%. ABB, Nestle, Swiss Re, Logitech International and Swiss Life Holding gained 1 to 1.3%.



Richemont and Holcim both ended nearly 1% up. Partners Group, Sonova, UBS Group, Sika and Zurich Insurance Group posted modest gains.



Geberit ended down 2.1%. Roche Holding and Kuehne & Nagel drifted down 1.53% and 1.37%, respectively. Novartis and Alcon ended modestly lower.



In the Mid Price Index, Sandoz climbed 3.17% after the company reported a 10% increase in net sales to US$ 2.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.



ams OSRAM AG and SIG Group gained 2.74% and 2.35%, respectively. Lindt & Spruengli, Ems Chemie Holding, Temenos Group, Swiss Prime Site and Straumann Holding climbed 1 to 1.7%.



Meyer Burger Tech dropped 5.5%. BKW ended down 2.1%, while Tecan Group closed lower by 1.55%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken