

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Texas-based Paul Alexander, who lived in an iron lung for seven decades, died on March 11.



He was admitted to the hospital a few weeks ago after contracting Covid-19. The actual reason for the death has not been disclosed.



Alexander contracted polio in 1952 when he was six, which left him paralyzed from the neck down.



The doctors operating on him decided to place him in an iron lung, a metal cylinder enclosing his body up to his neck since he was unable to breathe on his own.



The iron lung's bellows sucked air from outside, forcing his lungs to take the air in and let it back. He eventually learnt to breathe on his own but only for a short amount of time.



He graduated from high school and later attended Southern Methodist University. He pursued law from the University of Texas at Austin. Two years later, he was admitted to the bar, and thereafter he practiced as a lawyer for decades.



Alexander also published a memoir in 2020.



As the years passed by, iron lungs became obsolete and were replaced by ventilators. However, he continued to live in the iron lung saying he was used to it.



He was recognized by Guinness World Records as the person who lived the longest in an iron lung.



During the last few years, Alexander started a fundraiser, GoFundMe, to help him fund the maintenance of iron lung, housing, payment to caregivers and even for his funeral.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken