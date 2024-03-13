

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study conducted by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) analyzed data from nationwide in-school surveys carried out in early 2023. The results of these surveys indicated that 11.4% of students, particularly high school seniors, admitted to using delta-8 THC, a cannabinoid closely linked to marijuana's psychoactive element in the past year.



Dr. Adam Leventhal, the author of the study and executive director of the USC Institute for Addiction Science, expressed worry about the lack of comprehensive regulations concerning the accessibility of these products to teenagers. He stated that the growing use of delta-8 among adolescents could present a potential public health concern.



Data from the Monitoring the Future in-school survey conducted nationwide in the US between February and June of 2023 was used by the researchers. The survey showed that delta-8 was more prevalent among teenagers in the Southern and Midwestern regions, as well as in states where marijuana is not legal for adults. The study also found that white teenagers were more likely to use delta-8 and marijuana compared to individuals of other racial or ethnic backgrounds. Moreover, slightly more boys than girls were found to use marijuana and delta-8.



It is important to note that the study has limitations, as the survey does not encompass teens from all states and only includes those who are enrolled in school. Most participants were approximately 17 years old, possibly not fully representing the extent of delta-8 usage among younger teenagers.



The researchers suggest that their findings likely underestimate the prevalence of teenagers using these substances. The increasing use of delta-8 among students has raised concerns, as Public health officials and politicians have shown apprehension about delta-8, resulting in bans in at least 17 states and strict restrictions in seven more.



There is a lack of comprehensive medical studies on the effects of delta-8 on teenagers, particularly on their developing bodies. Past research on cannabis has demonstrated negative impacts on memory, attention, and learning in teenagers. It is worth noting that the FDA does not regulate delta-8 products, leading to uncertainty about their contents.



