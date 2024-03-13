MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year
The company's earnings totaled Euro48.3 million, or Euro1.22 per share. This compares with Euro329.4 million, or Euro8.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.7% to Euro59.0 million from Euro81.6 million last year.
MorphoSys AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): Euro48.3 Mln. vs. Euro329.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): Euro1.22 vs. Euro8.93 last year. -Revenue (Q4): Euro59.0 Mln vs. Euro81.6 Mln last year.
