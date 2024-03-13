

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled Euro48.3 million, or Euro1.22 per share. This compares with Euro329.4 million, or Euro8.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.7% to Euro59.0 million from Euro81.6 million last year.



MorphoSys AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): Euro48.3 Mln. vs. Euro329.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): Euro1.22 vs. Euro8.93 last year. -Revenue (Q4): Euro59.0 Mln vs. Euro81.6 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken