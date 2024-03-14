

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian aluminium and renewable energy company Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY.PK) said it has appointed Eivind Kallevik as President and chief executive officer, effective on May 13, 2024. Kallevik succeeds Hilde Merete Aasheim, who has decided to step down.



Kallevik is currently Executive Vice President and Head of Hydro's Aluminium Metal business area, a position he has held since 2019. From 2013 to 2019 he held the position as CFO in Hydro. Prior to this, Kallevik held several senior management positions in Hydro, including the Bauxite & Alumina business area and the downstream aluminium business.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken