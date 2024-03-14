

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2023 earnings from continuing operations increased to 630 million euros from 534 million euros, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 13.02 euros compared to 10.80 euros. Consolidated operating result, or EBIT before special items, increased by 19% to 918 million euros. Basic earnings per share pre PPA effects from continuing operations was 14.65 euros compared to 10.96 euros.



In fiscal 2023, consolidated sales were 7.18 billion euros, up 12% from last year. Taking into account exchange rate and M&A effects, sales growth was 11.9%. Adjusted for these effects, sales growth was 10.6%.



The Rheinmetall Group projects annual sales to rise to a level of around 10 billion euros in fiscal 2024. The company expects an improvement in operating result and a Group operating margin of 14% to 15%.



A dividend payment for fiscal 2023 of 5.70 euros per share will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2024.



