

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Savills plc (SVS.L) reported profit before tax of 55.4 million pounds in 2023 compared to 153.9 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share decreased by 65% to 28.8 pence from 82.2 pence. Underlying profit before tax was 94.8 million pounds, a decline of 42%. Underlying earnings per share decreased 41% to 52.9 pence from 89.8 pence.



For the year ended 31 December 2023, revenue was 2.24 billion pounds, down 3% from prior year.



An interim dividend of 6.9 pence per share was paid on 2 October 2023, and a final ordinary dividend of 13.9 pence per share is recommended, making the ordinary dividend 20.8 pence per share for the year.



