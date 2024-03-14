

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fintech firm IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) Thursday reported that its third-quarter total revenue was 240.1 million pounds, slightly higher than last year's 239.3 million pounds.



The company said the period experienced the lowest level of volatility in over five years.



OTC derivatives revenues fell 1 percent from last year to 176.9 million pounds. However, revenues from exchange traded derivatives grew 3 percent to 53.7 million pounds, and from stock trading and investments climbed 21 percent.



Active clients in the quarter were 266,800, slightly up from prior year's 268,600.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2024, the company projects revenue and adjusted profit before tax to be in line with current market expectations.



IG Group will announce fiscal 2024 results in July.



