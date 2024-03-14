

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L), a safety equipment maker, said on Thursday that it has reaffirmed annual adjusted pre-tax profit outlook which is in line with the analyst consensus expectation of 388.5 million pounds.



For the year-to-date, by sector, Environmental and Analysis has delivered strong revenue growth, driven primarily by exceptionally strong growth in the Photonics segment within the Optical Analysis subsector.



There was also a good revenue growth in the Safety sector, reflecting strength in the Fire Safety and Industrial Safety subsectors.



Healthcare sector performance reflected weak second half trends in the Life Sciences and Healthcare Assessment and Analytics subsectors.



By region, the U.S. and Mainland Europe, the Group's two largest regions which together account for nearly two-thirds of Group revenue, have grown strongly in the year to date.



The Group is scheduled to release its annual results on June 13.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken