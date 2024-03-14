

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fintech firm IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) Thursday said its Chief Financial Officer Charlie Rozes will be stepping down from the role to pursue other opportunities. In addition, Jon Noble, Chief Operating Officer, will be leaving his role as Executive Director with immediate effect.



Rozes will remain as CFO and Executive Director until July 31. IG Group said the process to identify his successor is underway.



Noble will remain with the business for a short period to ensure an orderly transition. He joined IG in 2000 and has served on the Board since 2018.



Mike McTighe, Chairman, said 'Charlie has made an outstanding contribution to the Company's growth in his role as CFO and more recently as Acting CEO. We thank Jon for his long service and the pivotal role he has played in positioning IG as the global market leader in our industry.'



