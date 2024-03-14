

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM plc (RM.L) posted a loss before tax from continuing operations of 41.2 million pounds in fiscal 2023 compared to a loss of 20.8 million pounds, last year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 51.8 pence compared to a loss of 19.3 pence. Adjusted loss before tax from continuing operations was 5.2 million pounds compared to profit of 5.3 million pounds, previous year. Adjusted loss per share from continuing operations was 15.8 pence compared to profit of 4.2 pence.



For the year ended 30 November 2023, revenue from continuing operations was 195.2 million pounds, down 8.9% from prior year.



The Group said it is not currently able to recommend the payment of a final dividend.



