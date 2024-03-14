

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Thursday ahead of key U.S. data due later in the day that could shed additional light on the outlook for interest rates.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,772 after adding 0.3 percent the previous day.



Meal delivery company Deliveroo gained 1 percent after reporting better-than-expected core earnings of 85 million pounds ($109 million) for 2023.



Savills rose 1.3 percent after the commercial and residential estate agent reported resilient performance in challenging markets for the full year ending 31 December 2023.



IG Group Holdings surged 4.5 percent. The online trading platform posted an increase in revenue in the third quarter despite a drop in market volatility.



Homebuilder Vistry added nearly 2 percent after reporting increased full-year profits and revenue.



Airline EasyJet declined 2.5 percent after pricing a debt issue.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken