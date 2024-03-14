

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $22.27 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $20.51 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.01 million or $1.34 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $149.28 million from $145.11 million last year.



Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $22.27 Mln. vs. $20.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.57 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $149.28 Mln vs. $145.11 Mln last year.



