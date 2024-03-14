Sylogist Ltd.: Sylogist Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.



Q4 2023 Financial Highlights

Total Revenue Recurring Revenue SaaS Subscription Revenue (in millions) Reported CC Reported CC Reported CC $16.2 $16.1 $10.5 $10.5 $7.0 $7.0 +5.4% +5.2% +8.5% +8.3% +15.7% +15.5%

Total revenue of $16.2 million, up 5.4% Y/Y;

Recurring revenue of $10.5 million, up 8.5% Y/Y;

SaaS subscription revenue of $7.0 million, up 15.7% Y/Y;

Total ARR of $42.2 million up 11% Y/Y;

SaaS ARR at $27.6 million up 13% Y/Y;

SaaS revenue as percentage of total recurring revenue at 67%;

SaaS NRR of 104%;

Gross profit margin of 60%;

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 29.4%;

Bookings of $7.6 million;

RPO of $31.0 million;

Repurchase of 101,500 shares at a total cost of $0.7 million

Full Year 2023

Total Revenue Recurring Revenue SaaS Subscription Revenue (in millions) Reported CC Reported CC Reported CC $65.5 $64.1 $40.2 $39.2 $26.1 $25.4 +16.1% +13.5% +10.2% +7.4% +14.1% +11.1%

Total revenue of $65.5 million, up 16.1% Y/Y;

Recurring revenue of $40.2 million, up 10.2% Y/Y;

SaaS subscription revenue of $26.1 million, up 14.1% Y/Y;

SaaS revenue as percentage of total recurring revenue at 65%;

Gross profit margin of 60%;

Adjusted EBITDA of $17.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 26.3%;

$4.0 million repayment on revolving credit facility;

Repurchase of 343,600 shares at a total cost of $2.1 million

*Y/Y denotes comparison to the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022

Commentary

"Our team delivered continuing strong results in Q4 and throughout 2023, pushing forward our plans to make Sylogist into a SaaS leader in the public sector," said Bill Wood, CEO of Sylogist. "Our success metrics to watch, including annual recurring growth, margins, net revenue retention, and customer net promoter score, all trended to new highs for the Company in Q4. We anticipate this momentum to continue in 2024."

"Throughout 2024, particularly in the latter half of the year, we foresee SaaS acceleration driven by expanding traction in the Sylogist Mission sector, new contributions from our Sylogist Ed and Gov sectors, and our growing partner community. Our focus remains on profitable organic growth while being prepared to seize strategic opportunities for scale or innovation, as seen with our recent Time Clock Now tuck-in acquisition."

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education verticals. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at www.sylogist.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements typically use words such as expect, foresee, believe, estimate, project, anticipate, plan, may, should, could and would, or the negative of these terms, variations thereof or similar terminology. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements made, if any, with respect to Sylogist's confidence in future quarters or future fiscal years. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature. It is therefore possible that the beliefs and plans and other forward-looking expectations expressed herein will not be achieved or will prove inaccurate. Although Sylogist believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it provides no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including its inability to attract key employees or enlist customer support, its inability to develop innovative technology, its inability to find opportunities to deploy free cash flow, impacts of public health crises, and economic turmoil. Additional information regarding some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may be found in the Company's Annual Information Form for the fiscal period ended December 31, 2022, and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023 for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Material assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include Sylogist's ability to attract and retain employees and customers and to realize on its investments, the ability to expand technology partner and customer relationships and the acceleration of organic and inorganic growth. Although Sylogist believes that the material assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur. Sylogist disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Certain information set out herein may be considered as "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The purpose of this financial outlook is to provide readers with disclosure regarding Sylogist's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities for the periods indicated. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This news release refers to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures are provided as additional information to complement measures under IFRS by providing further understanding of the Company's expected results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, such measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR"), Software as a Service ARR ("SaaS ARR"), Software as a Service Net Revenue Retention ("NRR"), Constant Currency ("CC"), Gross profit margin,, Bookings and Remaining Performance Obligation ("RPO") are non-IFRS financial measures. These measures are provided to investors as alternative methods for assessing the Company's operating results in a manner that is focused on the Company's ongoing operations and to provide a more consistent basis for comparison between periods. These measures should not be construed as alternatives to profit or cash flow from operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company's performance.

ARR refers to the annualized value of monthly recurring revenues attributable to all our recurring revenue customer contracts.

SaaS ARR refers to annualized value of monthly recurring revenues attributable to SaaS customer contracts.

SaaS NRR refers to the percentage of recurring revenue retained from our existing SaaS customers over a given 12-month period.

Gross profit margin refers to Gross Profit as a percentage of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin refers to Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP based net income(loss) for the period excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense, share-based payments, foreign exchange gains or losses, net interest expense, bargain purchase price on acquisitions, income taxes, acquisition-related costs, change in purchase consideration fair value, and depreciation and amortization.

Bookings are the total value of customer contracts, entered into during the reporting period, that are new, committed and incremental to the Company's existing contracts and are inclusive of new, committed and incremental project services engagements.

RPO refers to the value of contracted revenue that is not yet recognized and includes unrecognized contracted revenues from SaaS subscription contracts and maintenance and support contracts as well as project services revenues that have not been recognized or have not been invoiced to date but will be in future periods.

For further information regarding non-IFRS measures used by the Company, please refer to the Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Company, copies of which are available on Sylogist's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

