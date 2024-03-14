

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - A staff member of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was killed and 22 others were injured when Israeli Forces hit a food distribution center in the southern Gaza Strip.



The attack took place in the eastern part of Rafah Wednesday.



UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said the Israeli forces carried out the attack even after they were informed of the food distribution facilities across the Gaza Strip, including the one that was targeted.



'Today's attack on one of the very few remaining UNRWA distribution centers in the Gaza Strip comes as food supplies are running out, hunger is widespread and, in some areas, turning into famine,' he said in a statement.



The top UN official said that since the war began five months ago, UNRWA has recorded an unprecedented number of violations against its staff and facilities that surpass any other conflict around the world.



At least 165 UNRWA team members were killed including while in the line of duty; more than 150 UNRWA facilities were hit, some totally destroyed, among them many schools; and more than 400 people killed while seeking shelter under the UN flag.



In a social media post, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, said his teams and supplies - which are constantly under threat - must be protected, and the war has to stop.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken