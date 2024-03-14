Peraso, Inc.: Miliwave Announces New Fixed Wireless Products based on Peraso 60 GHz mmWave Technology

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a global leader in mmWave technology, is pleased to announce that Miliwave Co., Ltd. ("Miliwave") announced new Fixed Wireless products using Peraso's X720 chipset at this year's WISPAMERICA OKC conference in Oklahoma City. In addition, Miliwave announced it has opened an office in North America to service the growing WISP market.

Utilizing the license-free 60 GHz band, Miliwave's airPATH 60 products provide solutions for applications demanding reliable, multi-gigabit data connectivity. The airPATH 60 Pro model offers 2.5 Gbit network connectivity and includes a G.hn Wave 2 Coax interface for multi-tenant units (MTU) where coaxial cable is already installed in the building and tenant residences. Miliwave also offers a compatible G.hn headend unit. The airPATH 60 Long-Range supports links up to 15 kilometers with a dish reflector to increase range. With 5 GHz Wi-Fi backup and an option for a heated radome to combat snow and ice, the airPATH products were designed for extreme reliability in any weather conditions. Miliwave also displayed the airPATH 60 Compact, for specialized short-range networks, and the airPATH 60 Lite, which targets low-cost Customer Premise Equipment (CPE).

"Miliwave has been a great partner for Peraso for several years, and we are excited to see them breaking into the North American market with impressive products that offer features that set them apart from other vendors," said Ron Glibbery, Peraso's CEO. "This demonstrates the growth in demand for 60 GHz products, and service providers can now choose from a wider range of products and vendors."

"We are excited to announce the availability of the airPATH 60 products and our new North American office in Vienna, Virgina," said Yung Han, Miliwave's founder and CEO. "The response to our products at WISP America was very positive, and we strongly believe Peraso's mmWave technology has proven that it can deliver the performance and reliability demanded by our customers and is a no-compromise alternative to copper or fiber installations."

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

About Miliwave

Miliwave Corporation, Ltd. is a South Korea-based provider of mmWave broadband solutions, including 57 GHz-71 GHz wireless solutions for WISP (Wireless Internet Service Provider), and enterprise and industrial customers worldwide in multi-gigabit internet access, smart factory, smart city, ITS (Intelligent Traffic System), surveillance, and Railway applications. Miliwave mmWave solutions are designed for Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint connections with integrated multi-gigabit G.hn Coax as well as Ethernet. It also delivers cost-effective and high performance mmWave networking. Founded in 2016, Miliwave is sold globally by its partners. For more information please visit www.miliwave.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address availability, operating performance, and advantages of the products of Peraso and anticipated use of mmWave by service providers, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, growth in the unlicensed mmWave fixed wireless access market, anticipated use of mmWave by service providers, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and modules, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations, and other risks. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

