CI&T (NYSE: CINT, "Company"), a global digital specialist and fast-growing technology company, today announces its results for the fourth quarter of 2023 (4Q23) and the full-year ended on December 31, 2023 (2023) in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The consolidated statement of profit or loss, financial position, and cash flow presented in this report already contemplate the restated numbers for 2022. Please refer to the announcement on March 7, 2023 for more details (Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements). The full audited financial statements for 2023 and 2022 will be filed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2023.

Fourth Quarter of 2023 (4Q23) Operating and Financial Highlights

Net Revenue was R$ 522.6 million compared to R$ 611.8 million in 4Q22.

Net Profit was R$ 22.9 million, compared to a net profit of R$ 22.4 million in 4Q22.

Adjusted Net Profit was R$ 48.9 million, an increase of 13.2% compared to R$ 43.2 million in 4Q22.

Adjusted EBITDA was R$103.6 million compared to R$127.4 million in 4Q22. The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.8%.

CI&T ended 4Q23 with 6,111 employees, fairly stable compared to 3Q23.

Full-year ended on December 31, 2023 (2023) Operating and Financial Highlights

Net Revenue was R$2,233.5 million, an increase of 2.1% compared to R$2,187.7 million in 2022. Net Revenue growth at constant currency was 4.1%.

Net Profit increased 38.5% to R$132.6 million from R$95.7 million in 2022.

Adjusted Net Profit increased by 14.4% to R$193.9 million from R$169.5 million in 2022. The Adjusted Net Profit margin was 8.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to R$432.1 million from R$417.5 million in 2022, 3.5% higher. The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.3%.

Cash generated from operating activities rose 157.9% in 2023 to R$414.3 million in 2023 from R$160.7 million in 2022.

Cesar Gon, founder and CEO of CI&T, commented, "CI&T has a notable track record of consistent revenue growth, profitability, and robust cash generation over the years, supporting our clients on the verge of new technologies. From 2019 to 2023, our revenue CAGR was 35%, of which 60% originated from mature economies nowadays, especially in the US. Notably, we've seen a significant improvement in diversifying our client base, with revenue from our top ten clients improving from 67% in 2020 to under 40% in 2023. Now, powered by the AI revolution, we're entering a new cycle of growth by driving innovation and delivering impactful results to our clients."

Comments on the 4Q23 financial performance

In 4Q23, net revenue was R$522.6 million, compared to R$611.8 million in 4Q22, a reduction of 14.6%. In 4Q23, the number of clients with revenues above R$10 million in the last twelve months increased to 50, from 38 in 4Q22.

In 4Q23, the Adjusted EBITDA was R$103.6 million, compared to R$127.4 million in 4Q22, an 18.7% reduction, primarily attributed to the decrease in the gross profit margin, partially mitigated by the reduction in SG&A expenses, as a result of lower personnel expenses in 2023. The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.8% in the quarter.

Income tax expense was R$13.8 million in 4Q23, compared to R$32.2 million in 4Q22. Income tax paid (cash impact) was R$1.9 million in 4Q23 and R$14.8 million in 4Q22. The income tax reduction from the amortization of goodwill for tax purposes was R$10.5 million in 4Q23 and R$10.1 million in 4Q22, reducing the income tax paid in cash.

Thus, in 4Q23, we reported a net profit of R$22.9 million, compared to a net profit of R$22.4 million in 4Q22. Adjusted Net Profit was R$48.9 million, an increase of 13.2% compared to R$43.2 million in 4Q22, mainly due to lower income tax and financial expenses. Consequently, the Adjusted Net Profit margin was 9.4%, an improvement of 2.3 percentage points year-over-year.

Comments on the 2023 financial performance

In 2023, net revenue was R$2,233.5 million, 2.1% higher than in 2022. Net Revenue growth at constant currency was 4.1%. The revenue distribution by geography was 44% from North America, 41% from Latam, 10% from Europe, and 5% from Asia Pacific.

In 2023, the Adjusted EBITDA was R$432.1 million, 3.5% higher than in 2022, mainly attributed to the successful implementation of our management's cost and expense optimization plan, evidenced by the reduction in SG&A expenses in 2023. The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.3% in the year, 0.2 percentage points higher than in 2022.

Income tax expense was R$76.7 million in 2023, compared to R$104.6 million in 2022, a reduction of 26.6%. Income tax paid (cash impact) was R$27.4 million in 2023 (cash tax rate of 13.1%) and R$48.3 million in 2022 (cash tax rate of 24.1%). The income tax reduction from the amortization of goodwill for tax purposes was R$41.4 million in 2023 and R$40.5 million in 2022, reducing the income tax paid in cash.

The net profit increased 38.5%, from R$95.7 million in 2022 to R$132.6 million in 2023. Adjusted Net Profit was R$193.9 million, 14.4% higher than in 2022, mainly due to lower SG&A expenses and income taxes paid. As a result, the Adjusted Net Profit margin was 8.7%.

Cash generated from operating activities was R$414.3 million in 2023, compared to R$160.7 million in 2022, an increase of 157.9%. Free cash flow (net cash from operating activities less Capex) was R$271.1 million in 2023. CI&T ended 2023 with a cash position of R$214.8 million, including financial investments. Total loans and borrowings (current and non-current) were R$727.5 million in 2023, compared to R$989.8 million in 2022, a reduction of R$262.3 million, due to the robust amount of cash generated in 2023.

Business Outlook

We expect our net revenue in the first quarter of 2024 to be at least R$520 million on a reported basis, assuming an average FX rate of 5.00 BRL/USD in 1Q24.

For the full year of 2024, we expect our net revenue growth at constant currency to be in the range of -2.5% to +2.5% year-over-year. In addition, we estimate our Adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the range of 17% to 19%.

These expectations are forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially. See "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements" below.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE: CINT) is a global hyper-digital specialist, a partner in AI-powered digital transformation and efficiency for 100+ large enterprises and fast-growing clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 29-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,100+ professionals.

Basis of accounting and functional currency

CI&T maintains its books and records in Brazilian reais, which is the presentation currency of its audited consolidated financial statements, and the functional currency of our operations in Brazil. CI&T prepares its audited consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We regularly monitor certain financial and operating metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections, and make strategic decisions. These non-IFRS financial measures include Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Net Profit Margin, Net Revenue at Constant Currency, and Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency. They should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with IFRS, but not as substitutes for IFRS results. In addition, our calculation of these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from those used by other companies, and therefore, comparability may be limited. These non-IFRS financial measures are provided as additional information to enhance investors' understanding of our operations' historical and current financial performance.

CI&T is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-IFRS Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it cannot reasonably predict the outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable efforts. These items include, but are not limited to, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses, the tax effect of non-IFRS measures, foreign currency exchange gains/losses, and other items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on our IFRS-reported results for the guidance period.

We calculate Net Revenue at Constant Currency and Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency by translating Net Revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into Brazilian reais using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period to show changes in our revenue without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations.

In calculating Adjusted Gross Profit, we exclude cost components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods presented, the adjustments applied were: (i) depreciation and amortization related to costs of services provided and (ii) stock-based compensation expenses.

In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude components unrelated to the direct management of our services. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented as Net Profit, plus net finance costs, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, plus: (i) stock-based compensation expenses; (ii) government grants related to tax reimbursement in our Chinese subsidiary; (iii) acquisition-related expenses, including the present value and fair value adjustment to accounts payable for business acquired, consulting expenses, and retention packages; and (iv) business restructuring expenses, associated with senior employees' separation from acquired companies.

In calculating Adjusted Net Profit, we exclude components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods presented, the adjustments applied were acquisition-related expenses, including amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies, present value and fair value adjustments to accounts payable for business acquired, consulting expenses, retention packages, and the tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact that may be deemed forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: the statements under Business Outlook, including expectations relating to revenues and other financial or business metrics; statements regarding relationships with clients; and any other statements of expectations or beliefs. The words "believe," "will," "may," "may have," "would," "estimate," "continues," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," "budget," "scheduled," "forecasts" and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from our expectations. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those relating to: the ongoing war in Ukraine and the economic sanctions imposed by Western economies on Russia, as well as the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and their impact on our business and industry; the impact of competition on our business; uncertainty regarding the demand for and market utilization of our services; our ability to maintain or acquire new client relationships; general business and economic conditions; our ability to successfully integrate the recent-acquired business; the impact of pandemics, epidemics and disease outbreak; and our ability to successfully implement our growth strategy and strategic plans. Additional information about these and other risks and uncertainties is contained in the Risk Factors section of CI&T's annual report on Form 20-F. Additional information will be made available in our Annual Reports on Form 20-F, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Consolidated statement of profit or loss (In thousands of Brazilian Reais) Quarter ended December 31, Full year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Restated Net revenue 522,560 611,805 2,233,466 2,187,710 Costs of services provided (348,906 ) (391,108 ) (1,487,742 ) (1,425,219 ) Gross profit 173,654 220,697 745,724 762,491 Selling expenses (41,400 ) (45,443 ) (173,643 ) (163,871 ) General and administrative expenses (82,531 ) (87,800 ) (290,499 ) (315,915 ) Impairment loss on trade receivables and contract assets 1,017 56 (1,556 ) (329 ) Other income (expenses) net 3,425 (966 ) 5,450 (8,458 ) Operating expenses net (119,489 ) (134,153 ) (460,248 ) (488,573 ) Operating profit before net finance costs and income tax expenses 54,165 86,544 285,476 273,918 Finance income 12,858 17,358 75,245 172,996 Finance cost (30,296 ) (49,327 ) (151,426 ) (246,642 ) Net finance costs (17,438 ) (31,969 ) (76,181 ) (73,646 ) Profit before income tax 36,727 54,575 209,295 200,272 Current income tax (5,720 ) (22,682 ) (34,536 ) (59,570 ) Deferred income tax (8,083 ) (9,540 ) (42,186 ) (44,992 ) Total income tax expense (13,803 ) (32,221 ) (76,722 ) (104,562 ) Net profit for the year 22,924 22,354 132,573 95,710 Earnings per share Earnings per share - basic (in R$) 0.17 0.17 0.97 0.72 Earnings per share - diluted (in R$) 0.16 0.16 0.95 0.71 Weighted average number of basic shares 136,368,202 133,717,919 136,419,395 133,186,441 Weighted average number of diluted shares 139,097,276 141,203,853 139,148,469 134,774,674

Consolidated statement of financial position (In thousands of Brazilian Reais) Assets December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Liabilities and equity December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Restated Restated Cash and cash equivalents 211,638 185,727 Suppliers and other payables 21,690 33,376 Financial Investments 3,164 96,299 Loans and borrowings 112,719 236,030 Trade receivables 471,951 501,671 Lease liabilities 17,862 21,539 Contract assets 147,620 217,250 Salaries and welfare charges 196,396 260,156 Recoverable taxes 23,588 17,922 Accounts payable for business acquired 13,365 76,746 Tax assets 17,483 2,959 Derivatives - 4,109 Derivatives 9,620 11,194 Tax liabilities 2,602 3,890 Other assets 27,072 38,269 Other taxes payable 15,275 14,382 Total current assets 912,136 1,071,291 Contract liability 48,079 32,136 Other liabilities 27,290 47,501 Recoverable taxes 959 3,624 Total current liabilities 455,278 729,865 Deferred tax assets 18,284 15,571 Judicial deposits 7,280 9,819 Restricted cash - Escrow account and indemnity asset 29,061 31,552 Loans and borrowings 614,744 753,733 Other assets 1,027 3,654 Deferred tax liabilities 68,465 20,942 Property, plant and equipment 38,584 55,266 Lease liabilities 27,037 41,269 Intangible assets and goodwill 1,669,865 1,755,994 Provisions 9,620 12,347 Right-of-use assets 39,695 56,187 Accounts payable for business acquired 122,689 133,299 Total non-current assets 1,804,755 1,931,667 Other liabilities 7,807 3,530 Total non-current liabilities 850,362 965,120 Equity Share capital 37 37 Share premium 980,893 946,173 Capital reserves 174,153 203,218 Retained earnings reserves 354,240 221,667 Other comprehensive income (loss) (98,072 ) (63,122 ) Total equity 1,411,251 1,307,973 Total assets 2,716,891 3,002,958 Total equity and liabilities 2,716,891 3,002,958

Consolidated statement of cash flows (In thousands of Brazilian Reais) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Restated Cash flows from operating activities Net profit for the year 132,573 95,710 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 93,213 94,558 Loss on sale and write-off of fixed assets 1,689 3,781 Interest, monetary variation and exchange rate changes 86,793 57,156 Unrealized gain on financial instruments (14,735 ) (7,114 ) Income tax expenses 76,722 104,562 Impairment losses on trade receivables and contract assets 1,556 329 (Reversal of) Provision for tax and labor risks (424 ) 386 Share-based plan 28,116 5,486 Restructuring expenses 18,327 - Changes in fair value of accounts payable for business acquired 4,863 11,497 Others (571 ) (1,855 ) Variation in operating assets and liabilities Trade receivables 4,381 (116,574 ) Contract assets 63,327 (69,101 ) Recoverable taxes (31,755 ) (547 ) Suppliers (13,112 ) (29,769 ) Salaries and welfare charges (61,538 ) 10,729 Tax liabilities 1,720 (9,681 ) Contract liabilities 17,175 9,636 Other receivables and payables, net 5,976 1,467 Cash generated from operating activities 414,296 160,656 Income tax paid (27,407 ) (48,299 ) Interest paid on loans and borrowings (91,788 ) (70,096 ) Interest paid on lease (4,057 ) (6,169 ) Income tax refund 4,198 - Net cash from operating activities 295,242 36,092 Cash flows from investment activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (24,109 ) (22,967 ) Redemption of financial investments 90,298 655,533 Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired - (722,665 ) Escrow deposit - (23,061 ) Cash outflow on hedge accounting settlement - 25,263 Hedge accounting - ineffective portion inflow - 5,337 Net cash from (used in) investment activities 66,189 (82,560 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Exercised share-based compensation 1,227 12,668 Payment of lease liabilities (24,070 ) (26,993 ) Proceeds from loans and borrowings 205,093 527,507 Settlement of derivatives 12,200 390 Payment of loans and borrowings (407,013 ) (350,571 ) Payment of installment related to accounts payable of business acquired (77,338 ) (62,338 ) Repurchase of treasury shares (43,414 ) - Net cash from (used in) financing activities (333,315 ) 100,663 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 28,116 54,195 Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1st 185,727 135,727 Exchange variation effect on cash and cash equivalents (2,205 ) (4,195 ) Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31st 211,638 185,727

Net Revenue Distribution Net Revenue by industry (in BRL thousand) 4Q23 4Q22 Var. 4Q23 x 4Q22 2023 2022 Var. 2023 x 2022 Financial Services 154,657 172,916 -10.6% 647,063 652,089 -0.8% Consumer Goods 104,875 122,755 -14.6% 448,587 473,871 -5.3% Technology and Telecommunications 73,957 113,689 -34.9% 387,291 329,787 17.4% Retail and Industrial Goods 66,206 80,380 -17.6% 274,557 307,995 -10.9% Life Sciences 61,998 71,563 -13.4% 247,038 274,353 -10.0% Others 60,868 50,502 20.5% 228,930 149,615 53.0% Total 522,560 611,805 -14.6% 2,233,466 2,187,710 2.1%

Net Revenue by geography (in BRL thousand) 4Q23 4Q22 Var. 4Q23 x 4Q22 2023 2022 Var. 2023 x 2022 North America 215,459 267,233 -19.4% 977,663 923,174 5.9% Europe 57,053 63,182 -9.7% 224,698 205,992 9.1% Latin America 226,396 251,466 -10.0% 924,874 975,948 -5.2% Asia Pacific 23,651 29,923 -21.0% 106,231 82,596 28.6% Total 522,560 611,805 -14.6% 2,233,466 2,187,710 2.1%

Top Clients (in BRL thousand) 4Q23 4Q22 Var. 4Q23 x 4Q22 2023 2022 Var. 2023 x 2022 Top Client (1) 33,118 75,923 -56.4% 185,317 325,505 -43.1% Top 10 Clients 199,329 273,122 -27.0% 887,282 1,079,941 -17.8%

(1) The top client considered in 4Q23 may differ from that disclosed in the full year and should not be factored into the calculation of the end-year position.

Reconciliation of various income statement amounts from IFRS to non-IFRS measures for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and full year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022: Net Revenue (in BRL thousand) 4Q23 4Q22 Var. 4Q23 x 4Q22 2023 2022 Var. 2023 x 2022 Net Revenue 522,560 611,805 -14.6% 2,233,466 2,187,710 2.1% Net Revenue at Constant Currency 536,299 611,805 -12.3% 2,277,403 2,187,710 4.1%

Adjusted Gross Profit (in BRL thousand) 4Q23 4Q22 Var. 4Q23 x 4Q22 2023 2022 Var. 2023 x 2022 Net Revenue 522,560 611,805 -14.6% 2,233,466 2,187,710 2.1% Cost of Services (348,906) (391,108) -10.8% (1,487,742) (1,425,219) 4.4% Gross Profit 173,654 220,697 -21.3% 745,724 762,491 -2.2% Adjustments Depreciation and amortization (cost of services provided) 8,705 10,667 -18.4% 35,953 40,968 -12.2% Stock-based compensation 3,481 3,045 14.3% 13,842 4,235 226.8% Adjusted Gross Profit 185,839 234,409 -20.7% 795,518 807,694 -1.5% Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 35.6% 38.3% -2.8p.p 35.6% 36.9% -1.3p.p

Adjusted EBITDA (in BRL thousand) 4Q23 4Q22 Var. 4Q23 x 4Q22 2023 2022 Var. 2023 x 2022 Net profit for the year 22,924 22,354 2.5% 132,573 95,710 38.5% Adjustments Net financial cost 17,438 31,969 -45.5% 76,181 73,646 3.4% Income tax expense 13,803 32,221 -57.2% 76,722 104,562 -26.6% Depreciation and amortization 22,233 27,404 -18.9% 93,213 94,558 -1.4% Stock-based compensation 6,376 3,592 77.5% 28,116 5,486 412.5% Government grants (624) (764) -18.3% (931) (1,141) -18.5% Acquisition-related expenses (1) 436 10,601 -95.9% 5,184 44,652 -88.4% Business restructuring (2) 20,997 0 0.0% 20,997 0 0.0% Adjusted EBITDA 103,582 127,377 -18.7% 432,056 417,473 3.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.8% 20.8% -1p.p 19.3% 19.1% 0.3p.p

(1) Include present value and fair value adjustments on accounts payable for business acquired, consulting expenses, and retention packages. (2) Associated with senior employees' separation from acquired companies.

Adjusted Net Profit (in BRL thousand) 4Q23 4Q22 Var. 4Q23 x 4Q22 2023 2022 Var. 2023 x 2022 Net profit for the year 22,924 22,354 2.5% 132,573 95,710 38.5% Adjustments Acquisition-related expenses (1) 11,231 24,400 -54.0% 50,717 87,721 -42.2% Business restructuring (2) 20,997 0 0.0% 20,997 0 0.0% Tax effects on non-IFRS adjustments (3) (6,226) (3,546) 75.6% (10,341) (13,970) -26.0% Adjusted Net Profit 48,925 43,208 13.2% 193,946 169,460 14.4% Adjusted Net Profit Margin 9.4% 7.1% 2.3p.p 8.7% 7.7% 0.9p.p

(1) Includes amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies totaled (R$10,795) thousand in 4Q23, (R$13,799) thousand in 4Q22, (R$45,533) thousand in 2023 and (R$43,069) thousand in 2022, present value and fair value adjustment on accounts payable for business acquired, consulting expenses and retention packages. (2) Associated with senior employees' separation from acquired companies.. (3) As of the 4Q23, we are contemplating the tax effects on non-IFRS adjustments as part of the Adjusted Net Profit calculation. Thus, comparison with previously reported numbers will differ.

