

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (CCTG) is up over 35% at $4.53. Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) is up over 26% at $14.00. Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is up over 20% at $6.88. DHC Acquisition Corp. (DHCA) is up over 18% at $9.96. SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is up over 16% at $10.05. ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is up over 15% at $3.74. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is up over 14% at $2.81. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) is up over 13% at $1.88. Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is up over 12% at $19.34. uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) is up over 12% at $1.83. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (UNCY) is up over 12% at $1.56. Auddia Inc. (AUUD) is up over 11% at $3.06. Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) is up over 10% at $6.49. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (GENK) is up over 6% at $7.15.



In the Red



Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) is down over 77% at $1.15. Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) is down over 17% at $6.36. Vroom, Inc. (VRM) is down over 16% at $14.65. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is down over 15% at $13.03. Solowin Holdings (SWIN) is down over 11% at $17.50. SentinelOne, Inc. (S) is down over 10% at $25.05. HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) is down over 8% at $17.03. GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) is down over 8% at $11.89. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) is down over 7% at $12.92. Immuron Limited (IMRN) is down over 7% at $2.60. UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is down over 6% at $4.67. Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is down over 5% at $61.68. CXApp Inc. (CXAI) is down over 5% at $3.06. HNR Acquisition Corp (HNRA) is down over 5% at $2.91. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) is down over 5% at $2.17.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken