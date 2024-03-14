DLT Resolution Inc.: DLT Resolution Strengthens Board with the Appointment of Charles Brofman

Charles Brofman Appointed as Director of DLT Resolution Inc.: Legal and Entrepreneurial Expertise to Propel Company Growth

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC Pink:DLTI) - DLT Resolution Inc., a prominent Software as a Service (SAAS), information technology, and communication company, proudly announces the appointment of Charles Brofman as Director, General Counsel and Secretary, effective March 13, 2024. Mr. Brofman's extensive legal and entrepreneurial expertise will significantly contribute to the company's growth and strategic vision.

A distinguished graduate of Brooklyn College of the City University of New York and Fordham Law School, Mr. Brofman brings a wealth of experience to DLT Resolution Inc. His legal career includes serving as an Assistant District Attorney in Bronx County, New York, and handling over 8000 cases in civil and criminal courts. His reputation for handling high-profile cases underscores his deep understanding of legal complexities.He was in private practice as a trial attorney from September 1986 through 1998.

Beyond his legal achievements, Mr. Brofman is renowned for his entrepreneurial ventures. As the CEO of Cybersettle, he revolutionized online dispute resolution with his patented double-blind bid method, utilized in over 200,000 disputes worldwide. He also spearheaded the RapidFunds model, facilitating over $350,000,000 in post-settlement funding for law firms. He has served as President of the North American Automobile Trade Association since 2017.

In 2022, Mr. Brofman's successful acquisition of a majority of the shares of Cybersettle Holdings, Inc. further solidified his leadership in the industry. His entrepreneurial endeavors extend to the automotive sector, where he serves as Managing Member of Global Motor Trade International LLC and SJ Auto Trade LLC, entities recently acquired by DLT Resolution Inc.

"We are thrilled to welcome Charles Brofman to the DLT team," said Drew Reid, Executive Chairman of DLT Resolution Inc. "His exceptional track record in law and entrepreneurship aligns perfectly with our mission of technological advancement and strategic growth. We are confident that his insights and leadership will propel our company to new heights."

Mr. Brofman expressed his excitement about joining DLT Resolution Inc., stating, "I am honored to join the board of directors of DLT Resolution Inc. and look forward to contributing to the company's success. With its commitment to innovation and forward-thinking approach, DLT is poised for remarkable achievements, and I am eager to be part of this journey."

Charles Brofman's appointment marks a significant milestone for DLT Resolution Inc. With his guidance, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver value to its stakeholders in the telecommunications and technology sector.

About DLT Resolution Inc.: A prominent Software as a Service (SAAS), information technology and communication company, and now an international trading company, DLT Resolution Inc. specializes in driving advancements in international trade, telecommunications and technology through strategic acquisitions. Our dedication to innovation and technological excellence propels us forward in the dynamic tech landscape.

