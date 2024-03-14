SunPower Corp.: SunPower Appoints Chief Revenue Officer

Tony Garzolini rejoins the company in a newly created role as SunPower deepens focus on profitability and Dealer experience

RICHMOND, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) a leading residential solar technology and energy services provider, today announced the appointment of residential solar and home energy veteran, Tony Garzolini, as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Tony will oversee sales, including the Direct, Dealer and New Homes channels, along with pricing and demand generation.

"SunPower made great strides to improve our financial footing and we remain laser focused on achieving profitability and cash flow generation. As a part of this imperative, we're pleased to welcome Tony back to SunPower as our first Chief Revenue Officer," said Tom Werner, Executive Chairman of the Board and Principal Executive Officer of SunPower. "With Tony's deep expertise in residential renewable energy and exceptional track record working with our valued network of independent solar dealers, we believe his leadership will help put SunPower in a strong position to nurture the Dealer Network and expand its reach, further our market leading position in New Homes, and dramatically improve the customer experience."

Garzolini brings more than 20 years of experience in home energy. Most recently, Garzolini served as Senior Vice President of Residential Product Sales for Generac Power Systems. Prior to that, he held various leadership positions at SunPower for more than 13 years, including Vice President of Residential Sales. During his time at the Company, Garzolini played a significant role in building SunPower's Dealer Network and launching SunPower's direct sales channel. He also directed the Company's sales strategy as it evolved from a module-maker to offering complete solar and storage systems and financial products.

"Residential solar is at a critical juncture. Companies that lead through this period will have a significant opportunity to drive consumer adoption of renewable energy and shape the market moving forward," said Garzolini. "I'm eager to work with SunPower's leadership and sales teams, alongside our Dealer Network, as we lead SunPower into its next chapter."

SOURCE SunPower Corp.