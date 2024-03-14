Cognitus and Finext Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance SAP Finance With SAP S/4HANA Implementations

UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Finext, a leading finance and EPM consultancy, and Cognitus, an SAP gold partner and industry leader in SAP S/4HANA implementations, today announced a strategic partnership to streamline Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) capabilities for businesses worldwide. The partnership aims to enhance the reliability, speed, and efficiency of financial processes.

Cognitus and Finext Join Hands to Elevate SAP Cloud Finance

After working together on SAP S/4HANA with Group Reporting and Analytics Cloud Planning implementations for customers across the US, the two companies are now joining hands to work collaboratively on SAP ERP and Finance implementations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Finext, a leader in financial consulting in the EPM domain," said René van der Zanden, VP Sales EMEA of Cognitus. "This partnership will empower us to deliver greater value to global customers by leveraging Finext's strong market presence and Cognitus' deep industry expertise.

SAP S/4HANA, an integral component of SAP Finance, is central to the collaborative efforts of Cognitus and Finext. While Finext's proficiency in finance enhances capabilities for greater financial agility and control, Cognitus' industry-tailored approach to rapid SAP S/4HANA Cloud implementations ensures a swift transition and optimized business outcomes for future-forward growth.

"Cognitus is a global leading provider of industry solutions and SAP ERP implementations that can help our customers address their ERP & Digital transformation challenges," said Wim Heuvelman, co-founder of Finext. "This partnership will allow us to offer our customers a proven solution to implement SAP S/4HANA while addressing their challenges."

The benefits of this partnership are threefold and address key customer challenges such as a shortage of skilled labor and a complex compliance landscape by automating operations, enabling real-time visibility into regulatory requirements, and encouraging scalability with industry best practices.

Event Invitation

Join Cognitus and Finext at the SAP Close Up 2024 in Delft (NL) on 23 May to gain exclusive insights into SAP Analytics Cloud Planning, cloud transformation best practices, and a live demonstration of automated data migration and validation: https://www.finext.com/en/agenda/sap-close-up-mei2024

About Cognitus

Cognitus combines deep expertise with a passion for innovation to help businesses thrive in today's dynamic market. Our team of skilled consultants brings a wealth of experience across industries and functions, empowering our clients with tailored solutions that drive growth and maximize value.

About Finext

Finext is a leading multi-vendor provider of CFO-tech consultancy in The Netherlands and an SAP partner since 2004. The company is trusted by hundreds of Dutch and European organizations to implement and optimize technology in the EPM domain.

