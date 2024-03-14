Quest Diagnostics: Quest Colleague Is Exhibiting Care for Every Patient in Her Chair

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Quest Diagnostics:

With 7 years at Quest under her belt, Donna Grant-Rudolph, Patient Services Representative (PSR II), has developed plenty of experience in her role at the busy Patient Service Center (PSC) on Summer Street in Stamford, Connecticut.

Her manager, James Cueto, Patient Services Supervisor, North Region, explained that Donna helps manage the workflow and directs many of the patients who come into the Stamford PSC because her draw room is right there.

"She is always helping or explaining something to patients who have questions or concerns, and she is also very comforting to her patients as well," he said.

A patient who had Donna as their phlebotomist several times in the past 2 years recently shared what makes Donna stand out: the care she exhibits to every patient that sits in her chair.

"This started with welcoming me to Quest when she opened the door and brought me to the chair," the patient said.

During the appointment, the patient said Donna was "compliant in every regard," informing them of would happen step-by-step, from privacy and insurance information to the bandage after the blood draw.

"While I know this is what they're supposed to do, she is doing it well," the patient said. "As a patient, I appreciated her warning me that she will be taking X number of vials today; I felt more at ease during the appointment. I was also reminded of the words on the wall, "Relax! You're in good hands."'

"Thanks to Donna," I knew my lab work experience was going to be error free with no delay.

James said that Donna is always willing to lend a hand to one of her fellow co-workers, especially if they need help with a challenging draw or if they have a question that needs to be answered.

"She has a great personality and works so well with her team, and she has really helped build a friendly work environment," he shared. "The care and concern she shows for her patients are second to none!"

Donna's actions are a prime example of demonstrating The Quest Way and many of the behaviors we value at Quest, our 5Cs: Customer First, Curiosity, Care, Collaboration, and Continuous Improvement.

