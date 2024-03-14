

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices dropped on Thursday as the dollar surged higher amid uncertainty about the outlook for Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory after hotter-than-expected producer price inflation data.



The dollar index climbed to 103.39, buoyed by the data on U.S. producer price inflation.



Gold futures for April ended lower by $13.30 at $2,167.50 an ounce.



Silver futures for May ended down by $0.096 at $25.060 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $4.0455 per pound, down $0.0145 from the previous close.



Data from the Labor Department showed the producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.6% in February after rising by 0.3% in January. Economists had expected producer prices to rise by another 0.3%.



The report also said the annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to 1.6% in February from a revised 1% in January.



Economists had expected the year-over-year price growth to rise to 1.1% from the 0.9% originally reported for the previous month.



A report from the Commerce Department said retail sales climbed by 0.6% in February after slumping by a revised 1.1% in January. Economists had expected retail sales to increase by 0.8%.



Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales rose by 0.3% in February after falling by 0.8% in January. Ex-auto sales were expected to rise by 0.5%.



