

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to scientists, Wim Hof method which focuses on building mental and physical health, could pose serious risks to a person's body.



The method developed by Dutch athlete Wim Hof, popularly known as 'The Iceman', is about mastering conscious breathing and cold exposure by taking ice baths and deliberately holding breath. He became famous after certain record-breaking feats such as swimming under ice and running barefoot on ice and snow.



A recent study published in PLOS ONE suggested that the method could have positive effects on controlling inflammation levels, with an increase in adrenaline and cytokines, and a reduction in pro-inflammatory cytokines.



Dr Omar Almahayni and Dr Lucy Hammond from the University of Warwick analyzed data of eight published trials to conclude that the Wim Hof method has the potential to be an alternative to wellness but requires further detailed study about its effect on stress and overall health.



Another researcher from Radboud University Medical Centre in the Netherlands, Dr Matthijs Kox said, 'I think it is still early days to make a balanced scientific judgment about what the method might and might not do, but as far as inflammation goes, I think we've now got quite convincing evidence that it has the ability to dampen inflammation in an acute, i.e. short-term setting.'



Kox's research revealed that Hof's breathing techniques stir up adrenaline which might help to increase the pain threshold.



However, Prof Mike Tipton of the University of Portsmouth's Extreme Environments Laboratory said that the actual impact of the method is yet to be found.



'This methodological approach tells us nothing about the relative benefits against other interventions such as yoga, swimming in an indoor pool, 30 minutes walking a day or soccer. This is important because the Wim Hof method is not without risks. If the claimed benefits can be achieved by a lower-risk activity, this would be advisable.' Tipton argued.



Speaking about the risk factors of the Wim Hof method, Tipton commented, 'For example, standing in snow barefoot for 30 minutes introduces the risk of cold injury. Plunging into cold water introduces the risks of drowning and cardiovascular problems.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken