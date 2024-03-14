

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cashews sold at Walmart have been recalled due to unknown milk and coconut allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Thursday issued a voluntary recall of a limited amount of 8.25 oz Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews, because it may contain undeclared coconut and milk.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to coconut or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the recalled product.



The recalled cashews are packaged in an 8.25-ounce plastic can with a blue wrap-around label with the UPC 078742133348.



The recalled product was distributed through Walmart in 30 states. Those states are Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and West Virginia. The cashews were also sold on Walmart's website.



'If this product is still in your possession, do not consume it,' the statement said. Customers can throw out the product or bring it to Walmart for a full refund, the statement said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken