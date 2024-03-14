

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor and Kia will recall about 170,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in South Korea over problems with software in the charging systems, South Korea's transport ministry said on Thursday.



Hyundai will recall 113,916 EVs in the country, affecting five EV models, including Ioniq-series and Genesis models, the ministry said. Kia will recall 56,016 Evs.



Of those, 169,932 Hyundai Motor and Kia units were found to have software errors in the integrated charging control unit. Models affected are Hyundai's Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, Genesis GV60, GV70 and GV80 EVs, totaling 113,916 units, and 56,016 units of Kia's EV6, reports Yonhap news agency.



The ministry said that the error could prevent the vehicles in question from conducting low-voltage charging, leading to the possibility of the vehicles stopping while driving.



Additionally, 61,131 Hyundai Avante units will be voluntarily recalled due to a problem with the durability of the headlights.



'Hyundai Motor and Kia will take prompt actions to prevent customer inconvenience and will continue to prioritize the safety of our customers and their vehicles,' Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement.



The voluntary recalls are due to start on March 18.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken