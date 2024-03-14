CNH Industrial: CNH Brands Excel in Great Iron and Tech at Expoagro 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Case IH, New Holland, and CASE CE (all CNH brands), took the stage at Expoagro 2024 YPF, the mega-exhibition from March 5 to 8 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Known as 'The National Capital of Agribusiness,' Expoagro is one of the largest agro-industrial exhibitions in Latin America. Renowned companies in the sector show off their products, services and the latest in technology and connectivity. It is also a stage to explore new business opportunities, establish strategic alliances and contribute to the development and sustainable growth of the productive sector.

Case IH highlights included the Axial-Flow Series 150 and 250 combines, the Puma line of tractors, and the Patriot 300.

The Patriot 300 featured with a new NEF 6 engine manufactured in Argentina, which provides more power than the previous version, and a new hydraulic system. The equipment, designed for the Argentinian market, guarantees greater reliability, robustness, better behavior on uneven terrain, maintaining constant speed and high durability.

"The tests we carried out during 2023 with few units gave very positive results. Accompanying the demands of Argentine producers for greater technology and high performance, we continue to invest and bet on national production, so the model will be definitively manufactured at our plant in Ferreyra, Córdoba," said Rodrigo Lanciotti, Marketing Manager.

New Holland showcased similar strengths in iron in displaying low, medium and high power tractors, the CR 7.90 Intellisense combine harvester and the Defensor SP3000 sprayer of national production.

With a focus on tech, New Holland also featured key highlights in the Digital Agriculture space, with the Intelligence Center, a support that allows New Holland's specialized personnel to assist through digital tools both from the industrial plant and a dealership.

In addition, the Oculus and the augmented reality headset, offered real-time remote attention services to customers. The brand also presented products from Raven (a brand of CNH), a leader in automated aftermarket precision agriculture technology solutions, which will soon be available in Argentina.

"We are very happy to participate again in Expoagro, one of the most important fairs in our country. We invite all visitors to stop by our booth and discover the latest developments in technology and automation that we offer, as well as our various financing options for our products," said Tomás Liceda, Commercial Director of New Holland Argentina.

Another novelty of the brand was the immersive 360° experience with which the Argentinian countryside was shown. The initiative aimed to raise awareness of the work behind the food produced by each farmer throughout the country.

Visitors to Expoagro also had the support of CNH Capital to choose the best financing conditions when acquiring New Holland machinery. With many years dedicated to the financing of Agriculture in Latin America, the institution will offer all its expertise to Argentine producers.

CASE, a CNH construction brand, was proud to take a stage beside its agricultural counterparts. Sharing a stand with Case IH, CASE highlighted the 580N and 570ST backhoe loader model, and the SR175B skid steer loader, the equipment most chosen by customers for tasks in construction and in the field.

"Since the 90's we have participated in important fairs with the magnitude of Expoagro. This is a new opportunity to attract customers and be close to producers, who often use our machines for tasks related to the field. Today, thanks to the versatility and adaptability of our machines, we are also present in other activities such as mining and regional economies in the interior," explained Mario Rizzi, CASE's commercial manager for Latin America.

During the fair, the official distributors in the region, Grumaq and Álvarez Rental, offered personalized advice regarding the benefits, performance and operability of the equipment.

Visitors to Expoagro also had the support of CNH Capital to choose the best financing conditions when acquiring machinery. With many years dedicated to the financing of Agriculture in Latin America, the institution offered all its expertise to Argentinian producers.

Case IH, New Holland, and CASE's presence at this year's Expoagro is a testament to CNH's commitment to sustainable products and innovation for a brighter future for farmers and construction workers in Argentina, and around the globe.

CNH showed off its equipment and solutions for farmers and construction workers at one of the most important industrial fairs in Argentina



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View the original press release on accesswire.com