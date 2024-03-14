

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple's (AAPL) sensational project Vision Pro, currently available exclusively in the U.S., is likely to expand its market in nine countries by the end of 2024.



The $3,500 headset's virtual keyboard and autocorrect settings support only U.S. English at present.



However, MacRumors revealed that the California-based company's upcoming visionOS 1.2 version would support languages such as Chinese Simplified, English Australia, English Canada, English Japan, English Singapore, English UK, French Canada, French France, German, Japanese, Korean, Cantonese Traditional.



The inclusion of these languages suggests that the virtual reality headset would be soon available in countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, and South Korea.



On the one side, the language support hints at the international expansion of the product, but it could also mean that Apple is developing language support in different languages to make Vision Pro more accessible in the U.S.



Apple had earlier said that Vision Pro would be launched at an international level by the end of 2024 but so far no updates have been announced.



Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the iPhone maker would launch its latest product in other countries ahead of the Worldwide Developers Conference to be held in June.



