

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin Corp (KOPN) reported Loss for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$6.49 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$6.16 million, or -$0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 29.4% to $8.6 million from $12.18 million last year.



Kopin Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$6.49 Mln. vs. -$6.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.06 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $8.6 Mln vs. $12.18 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken