

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $394.37 million, or $8.08 per share. This compares with $340.75 million, or $6.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $3.55 billion from $3.23 billion last year.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $394.37 Mln. vs. $340.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $8.08 vs. $6.68 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.55 Bln vs. $3.23 Bln last year.



