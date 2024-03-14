

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Blend Labs, Inc (..) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$31.81 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$82.71 million, or -$0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Blend Labs, Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$21.62 million or -$0.09 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.6% to $36.10 million from $42.79 million last year.



Blend Labs, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$31.81 Mln. vs. -$82.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.13 vs. -$0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $36.10 Mln vs. $42.79 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $32.5 - $35.5 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken