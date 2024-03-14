

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy has recalled about 287 thousand Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens due to fire, burn and laceration hazards.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled products can overheat, causing the handles to melt or break, posing fire and burn hazards. Additionally, the air fryer ovens can overheat and the glass on the door can shatter, posing fire, burn and laceration hazards. About 187,400 units were recalled in the U.S., and about 99,900 were sold in Canada.



The company said it received 24 reports of overheating/melting or glass shattering, including six reports of air fryers catching on fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.



The recall involves Insignia Air Fryers and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens, model numbers NS-AF34D2, NS-AF5DSS2, NS-AF5MSS2, NS-AF8DBD2, NS-AF10DBK2, and NS-AF10DSS2.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens and visit https://www.recallrtr.com/airfryer for instructions on how to submit photos of the recalled units, the model number, purchase receipt, and the destruction of the unit.



Consumers can receive a refund in the form of a refund check or a Best Buy store credit. A consumer will receive the amount on the purchase receipt, or they will receive the average sales price for the model if no receipt is provided.



The recalled products were sold at Best Buy stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com, www.eBay.com, and third-party sellers from November 2021 through November 2023 for between $32 and $180.



