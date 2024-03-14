

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe (ADBE) Thursday announced that its board of directors has approved a new stock repurchase plan of up to $25 billion in common stock through March 14, 2028.



'Our new $25 billion share repurchase authorization underscores what a special company Adobe is, with the profitability and cash flows to drive growth and invest in innovation while returning significant capital to our shareholders,' said Dan Durn, executive vice president and CFO, Adobe.



