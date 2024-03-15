

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) said that Sanjay Chowbey, currently Vice President, Kennametal and President, Metal Cutting Segment, will succeed Christopher Rossi as President & Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2024.



Rossi has decided to retire from the company after nearly seven years as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 31, 2024.



Rossi will continue to serve on the company's Board of Directors until his retirement, at which time Chowbey will join the Board. Rossi and Chowbey will work together to ensure a seamless transition.



Chowbey joined Kennametal in 2021 as President of the Metal Cutting segment.



The Company has launched a search for Chowbey's Metal Cutting successor, considering both internal and external candidates. Chowbey will also continue in his current role during this transition period until he officially steps into the CEO role.



